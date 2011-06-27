  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2018 Ford Fusion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford Fusion Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,845
See Fusion Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,845
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,845
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,845
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Trunk Cargo Netyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Cooled Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,845
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,845
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Summer Tiresyes
Paint Protection Film By 3Myes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Length191.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Exterior Colors
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Lightning Blue
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Earth Gray, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,845
19 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,845
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fusion Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford Fusion Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles