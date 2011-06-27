Used 2018 Ford Fusion Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fusion Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,822*
Total Cash Price
$22,007
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,822*
Total Cash Price
$22,007
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,759*
Total Cash Price
$19,061
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,972*
Total Cash Price
$18,021
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,991*
Total Cash Price
$24,432
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,781*
Total Cash Price
$17,328
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,778*
Total Cash Price
$25,472
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,587*
Total Cash Price
$24,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$911
|$472
|$2,404
|$897
|$1,468
|$6,152
|Repairs
|$151
|$358
|$525
|$612
|$712
|$2,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,414
|Financing
|$1,184
|$951
|$705
|$441
|$160
|$3,440
|Depreciation
|$4,187
|$1,920
|$1,692
|$1,499
|$1,345
|$10,643
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,240
|$6,434
|$8,137
|$6,344
|$6,668
|$37,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$911
|$472
|$2,404
|$897
|$1,468
|$6,152
|Repairs
|$151
|$358
|$525
|$612
|$712
|$2,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,414
|Financing
|$1,184
|$951
|$705
|$441
|$160
|$3,440
|Depreciation
|$4,187
|$1,920
|$1,692
|$1,499
|$1,345
|$10,643
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,240
|$6,434
|$8,137
|$6,344
|$6,668
|$37,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$880
|$906
|$934
|$963
|$4,538
|Maintenance
|$789
|$409
|$2,082
|$777
|$1,272
|$5,328
|Repairs
|$131
|$310
|$454
|$530
|$617
|$2,043
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,224
|Financing
|$1,025
|$824
|$611
|$382
|$139
|$2,980
|Depreciation
|$3,627
|$1,663
|$1,465
|$1,298
|$1,165
|$9,218
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,869
|$5,573
|$7,048
|$5,495
|$5,775
|$32,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$910
|$4,290
|Maintenance
|$746
|$387
|$1,969
|$734
|$1,202
|$5,038
|Repairs
|$124
|$293
|$430
|$501
|$583
|$1,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$987
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,158
|Financing
|$969
|$779
|$577
|$361
|$131
|$2,817
|Depreciation
|$3,429
|$1,572
|$1,385
|$1,227
|$1,101
|$8,715
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,386
|$5,269
|$6,663
|$5,195
|$5,460
|$30,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,234
|$5,816
|Maintenance
|$1,011
|$525
|$2,669
|$995
|$1,630
|$6,830
|Repairs
|$168
|$398
|$582
|$680
|$791
|$2,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,338
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,569
|Financing
|$1,314
|$1,056
|$783
|$489
|$178
|$3,820
|Depreciation
|$4,649
|$2,132
|$1,878
|$1,664
|$1,493
|$11,816
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,369
|$7,143
|$9,034
|$7,043
|$7,403
|$41,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,125
|Maintenance
|$717
|$372
|$1,893
|$706
|$1,156
|$4,844
|Repairs
|$119
|$282
|$413
|$482
|$561
|$1,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$949
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,113
|Financing
|$932
|$749
|$555
|$347
|$126
|$2,709
|Depreciation
|$3,297
|$1,512
|$1,332
|$1,180
|$1,059
|$8,380
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,063
|$5,066
|$6,407
|$4,995
|$5,250
|$29,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$6,064
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$547
|$2,783
|$1,038
|$1,699
|$7,121
|Repairs
|$175
|$415
|$607
|$709
|$825
|$2,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,395
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,636
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,101
|$816
|$510
|$185
|$3,982
|Depreciation
|$4,847
|$2,223
|$1,958
|$1,735
|$1,557
|$12,319
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,853
|$7,447
|$9,418
|$7,343
|$7,718
|$43,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fusion Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$532
|$2,707
|$1,010
|$1,653
|$6,927
|Repairs
|$170
|$403
|$591
|$689
|$802
|$2,656
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,357
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,592
|Financing
|$1,333
|$1,071
|$794
|$496
|$180
|$3,874
|Depreciation
|$4,715
|$2,162
|$1,905
|$1,687
|$1,514
|$11,983
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,530
|$7,244
|$9,162
|$7,143
|$7,508
|$42,587
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Fusion
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Fusion in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Ford Fusion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019