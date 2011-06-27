  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,740
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/511.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Driver Assist Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,740
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,740
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Premium Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Trunk Cargo Netyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Cooled Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,740
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,740
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film By 3Myes
19" H-Spoke Dark Stainless Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Length191.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Gold
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, premium leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,740
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,740
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,740
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
