Used 2017 Ford Fusion Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fusion Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,259*
Total Cash Price
$20,979
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,259*
Total Cash Price
$20,979
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,870*
Total Cash Price
$18,171
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,968*
Total Cash Price
$17,180
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,697*
Total Cash Price
$23,292
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,700*
Total Cash Price
$16,519
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,599*
Total Cash Price
$24,283
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,331*
Total Cash Price
$23,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,369
|$880
|$1,369
|$2,427
|$7,510
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$598
|$697
|$814
|$2,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,128
|$908
|$672
|$420
|$151
|$3,279
|Depreciation
|$4,426
|$2,035
|$1,789
|$1,586
|$1,424
|$11,260
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,136
|$8,567
|$6,764
|$6,981
|$7,811
|$40,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,369
|$880
|$1,369
|$2,427
|$7,510
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$598
|$697
|$814
|$2,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,128
|$908
|$672
|$420
|$151
|$3,279
|Depreciation
|$4,426
|$2,035
|$1,789
|$1,586
|$1,424
|$11,260
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,136
|$8,567
|$6,764
|$6,981
|$7,811
|$40,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$945
|$974
|$4,591
|Maintenance
|$403
|$2,052
|$762
|$1,186
|$2,102
|$6,504
|Repairs
|$305
|$443
|$518
|$604
|$705
|$2,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,178
|Financing
|$977
|$787
|$582
|$364
|$131
|$2,840
|Depreciation
|$3,834
|$1,762
|$1,550
|$1,374
|$1,233
|$9,753
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,779
|$7,421
|$5,859
|$6,047
|$6,765
|$34,870
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,341
|Maintenance
|$381
|$1,940
|$721
|$1,121
|$1,987
|$6,150
|Repairs
|$288
|$419
|$490
|$571
|$667
|$2,435
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,114
|Financing
|$924
|$744
|$550
|$344
|$124
|$2,685
|Depreciation
|$3,624
|$1,666
|$1,465
|$1,299
|$1,166
|$9,221
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,300
|$7,016
|$5,539
|$5,717
|$6,396
|$32,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$5,885
|Maintenance
|$516
|$2,630
|$977
|$1,520
|$2,695
|$8,337
|Repairs
|$391
|$568
|$664
|$774
|$904
|$3,301
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,252
|$1,008
|$746
|$467
|$168
|$3,641
|Depreciation
|$4,914
|$2,259
|$1,987
|$1,761
|$1,581
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,253
|$9,512
|$7,510
|$7,751
|$8,672
|$44,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$366
|$1,865
|$693
|$1,078
|$1,911
|$5,913
|Repairs
|$277
|$403
|$471
|$549
|$641
|$2,341
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,071
|Financing
|$888
|$715
|$529
|$331
|$119
|$2,582
|Depreciation
|$3,485
|$1,602
|$1,409
|$1,249
|$1,121
|$8,866
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,981
|$6,746
|$5,326
|$5,497
|$6,150
|$31,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$6,136
|Maintenance
|$538
|$2,742
|$1,019
|$1,585
|$2,809
|$8,692
|Repairs
|$407
|$592
|$692
|$807
|$942
|$3,441
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,333
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,305
|$1,051
|$778
|$487
|$175
|$3,796
|Depreciation
|$5,123
|$2,355
|$2,071
|$1,836
|$1,648
|$13,033
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,732
|$9,917
|$7,829
|$8,081
|$9,041
|$46,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$1,266
|$5,969
|Maintenance
|$523
|$2,667
|$991
|$1,542
|$2,733
|$8,456
|Repairs
|$396
|$576
|$674
|$785
|$917
|$3,348
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,297
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,532
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,022
|$756
|$473
|$170
|$3,692
|Depreciation
|$4,984
|$2,291
|$2,015
|$1,786
|$1,603
|$12,678
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,413
|$9,647
|$7,616
|$7,861
|$8,795
|$45,331
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Fusion in Virginia is: not available
