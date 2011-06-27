  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Fusion Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,320
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Starting MSRP
$31,270
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/34 mpg22/34 mpg22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/561.0 mi.363.0/561.0 mi.363.0/544.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm175 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm270 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm175 hp @ 6000 rpm231 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
direct injectionnonoyes
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
SE Technology Packageyesnono
Terracotta Interior Appearance Packageyesnoyes
SE Technology Package Discountyesnono
Equipment Group 202Ayesnono
Equipment Group 201Ayesnono
SE Luxury Driver Assist Packageyesnono
Equipment Group 200Ayesnono
SE Cold Weather Packageyesnono
Equipment Group 101Anoyesno
Equipment Group 100Anoyesno
Titanium Driver Assist Packagenonoyes
Equipment Group 300Anonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
Sony premium brand speakersnonoyes
memory card slotnonoyes
video monitornonoyes
12 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyesnoyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Premium Floor Matsyesnoyes
Trunk Cargo Netyesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesnoyes
Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start and Remote Startyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyesnoyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
clothyesyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
sport front seatsnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnoyes
Exterior Options
18" 5-Spoke Black Premium Painted Wheelsyesnono
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
18" Ebony Black Wheelsyesnono
18" Premium Painted Luxury Wheelsyesnono
Paint Protection Film By 3Myesyesyes
18" Summer Tiresyesnono
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryesnoyes
19" H-Spoke Dark Stainless Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Length191.8 in.191.8 in.191.8 in.
Curb weight3431 lbs.3431 lbs.3526 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.118.8 cu.ft.118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.72.9 in.72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dune, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Dune, leather
  • Earth, cloth
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Null tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
235/50R17 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesno
16 in. wheelsnoyesno
215/60R16 tiresnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
235/45R18 tiresnonoyes
18 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
