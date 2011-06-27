Used 2016 Ford Fusion Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,138*
Total Cash Price
$17,139
SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,138*
Total Cash Price
$17,139
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,033*
Total Cash Price
$14,845
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,030*
Total Cash Price
$13,495
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,231*
Total Cash Price
$14,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$2,264
|$865
|$1,342
|$358
|$2,598
|$7,428
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$681
|$796
|$928
|$3,494
|Taxes & Fees
|$951
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,160
|Financing
|$922
|$740
|$549
|$344
|$124
|$2,680
|Depreciation
|$4,128
|$1,715
|$1,510
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$9,889
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,309
|$6,572
|$6,829
|$5,664
|$7,764
|$38,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$2,264
|$865
|$1,342
|$358
|$2,598
|$7,428
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$681
|$796
|$928
|$3,494
|Taxes & Fees
|$951
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,160
|Financing
|$922
|$740
|$549
|$344
|$124
|$2,680
|Depreciation
|$4,128
|$1,715
|$1,510
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$9,889
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,309
|$6,572
|$6,829
|$5,664
|$7,764
|$38,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Fusion Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$880
|$906
|$934
|$963
|$4,538
|Maintenance
|$1,961
|$749
|$1,163
|$310
|$2,251
|$6,434
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$590
|$690
|$804
|$3,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,004
|Financing
|$799
|$641
|$475
|$298
|$108
|$2,321
|Depreciation
|$3,575
|$1,485
|$1,308
|$1,158
|$1,040
|$8,566
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,796
|$5,693
|$5,915
|$4,906
|$6,724
|$33,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,125
|Maintenance
|$1,783
|$681
|$1,057
|$282
|$2,046
|$5,849
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$536
|$627
|$731
|$2,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$913
|Financing
|$726
|$583
|$432
|$271
|$98
|$2,110
|Depreciation
|$3,250
|$1,350
|$1,189
|$1,053
|$945
|$7,787
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,905
|$5,175
|$5,377
|$4,460
|$6,113
|$30,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$910
|$4,290
|Maintenance
|$1,854
|$708
|$1,099
|$293
|$2,128
|$6,083
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$557
|$652
|$760
|$2,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$779
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$950
|Financing
|$755
|$606
|$449
|$282
|$102
|$2,194
|Depreciation
|$3,380
|$1,404
|$1,237
|$1,095
|$983
|$8,098
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,261
|$5,382
|$5,592
|$4,638
|$6,358
|$31,231
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Fusion
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Fusion in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Ford Fusion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019