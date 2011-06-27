  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Fusion Titanium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$30,780
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$30,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/544.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$30,780
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$30,780
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$30,780
Titanium Driver Assist Packageyes
SYNC and Sound Discount Packageyes
Terracotta Interior Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Red Brick Interior Appearance Packageyes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
In-Car Entertainment
$30,780
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$30,780
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$30,780
digital keypad power door locksyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$30,780
Premium Floor Matsyes
Trunk Cargo Netyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
$30,780
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$30,780
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
$30,780
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$30,780
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" H-Spoke Dark Stainless Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
$30,780
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3322 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
$30,780
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Guard Metallic
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Brick Red, premium leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
Tires & Wheels
$30,780
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$30,780
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$30,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
