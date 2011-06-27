Used 2015 Ford Fusion Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,466*
Total Cash Price
$15,902
Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,466*
Total Cash Price
$15,902
SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,317*
Total Cash Price
$13,773
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,500*
Total Cash Price
$13,022
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,288*
Total Cash Price
$12,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$1,429
|$1,253
|$349
|$2,377
|$2,643
|$8,052
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$888
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,096
|Financing
|$855
|$688
|$509
|$319
|$114
|$2,485
|Depreciation
|$3,890
|$1,610
|$1,417
|$1,256
|$1,128
|$9,301
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,187
|$6,897
|$5,813
|$7,700
|$7,869
|$38,466
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$945
|$974
|$4,591
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$1,086
|$303
|$2,059
|$2,289
|$6,974
|Repairs
|$497
|$575
|$673
|$785
|$917
|$3,449
|Taxes & Fees
|$769
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$949
|Financing
|$740
|$596
|$441
|$276
|$99
|$2,153
|Depreciation
|$3,369
|$1,395
|$1,228
|$1,088
|$977
|$8,056
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,823
|$5,974
|$5,035
|$6,669
|$6,816
|$33,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Fusion Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,341
|Maintenance
|$1,170
|$1,026
|$286
|$1,947
|$2,164
|$6,594
|Repairs
|$470
|$544
|$636
|$743
|$867
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$727
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$898
|Financing
|$700
|$564
|$417
|$261
|$94
|$2,035
|Depreciation
|$3,186
|$1,319
|$1,161
|$1,029
|$924
|$7,617
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,342
|$5,648
|$4,760
|$6,306
|$6,444
|$31,500
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$987
|$275
|$1,872
|$2,081
|$6,340
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$699
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$863
|Financing
|$673
|$542
|$401
|$251
|$90
|$1,957
|Depreciation
|$3,063
|$1,268
|$1,116
|$989
|$888
|$7,324
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,021
|$5,431
|$4,577
|$6,063
|$6,196
|$30,288
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Fusion
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Fusion in Virginia is:not available
