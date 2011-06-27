  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Fusion
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
SE Luxury Driver Assist Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Wheels w/235/45R18 98Y Summer Tires (Late Availability)yes
Rear Spoiler Deleteyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Y-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" H-Spoke Dark Stainless Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3681 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Impact Blue
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Bordeaux Reserve Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
