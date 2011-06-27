  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,830
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,830
SE Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 205Byes
Equipment Group 204Byes
Equipment Group 203Byes
SE Luxury Driver Assist Packageyes
National SE Appearance Package Discountyes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,830
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,830
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,830
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Premium Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,830
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,830
18" Wheels w/235/45R18 98Y Summer Tires (Late Availability)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" Premium Painted Luxury Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Front track62.7 in.
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Bordeaux Reserve Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dune, cloth
  • Dune, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,830
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,830
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
