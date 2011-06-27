  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2012 Ford Fusion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,775
See Fusion Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)717.5/630.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG39
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Base engine size2.5 l
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,775
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Equipment Group 502Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,775
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,775
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,775
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front Row Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice Activated Navigation System (Late Availability)yes
Premium Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,775
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.8 cu.ft.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3720 lbs.
Gross weight4701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Suede
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,775
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,775
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fusion Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles