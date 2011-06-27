  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Fusion SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyes
Appearance Packageyes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Monochrome Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Suede
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bordeaux Reserve Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
