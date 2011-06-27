  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Fusion SPORT Features & Specs

Overview
$26,505
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,505
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$26,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,505
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$26,505
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
$26,505
Rapid Spec 401Ayes
Rapid Spec 402Ayes
Rapid Spec 402A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 400Ayes
Rapid Spec 401A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,505
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,505
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$26,505
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$26,505
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Park Assistyes
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
$26,505
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$26,505
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$26,505
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$26,505
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoatyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
$26,505
Front track61.7 in.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
$26,505
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantis Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Sport Red Inserts, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Sport Blue Inserts, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Black Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
$26,505
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/45R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,505
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,505
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
