  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2009 Ford Fusion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,755
See Fusion Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,755
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,755
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,755
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,755
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,755
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,755
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,755
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,755
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,755
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,755
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,755
Front track61.6 in.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3325 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,755
Exterior Colors
  • Moss Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Ink Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Clearcoat
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching and Accents, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Alcantara Blue Suede Seat Inserts and Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Insert and Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Grey Stitching and Accents, leather
  • Black w/White Accent and Grey Stitching, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,755
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,755
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,755
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fusion Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles