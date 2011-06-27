Used 2007 Ford Fusion SEL Features & Specs

  1. Home
2007 Ford Fusion SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Amethyst Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
