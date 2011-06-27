2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Hybrid Sedan
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,172*
Total Cash Price
$34,355
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,781*
Total Cash Price
$27,051
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,172*
Total Cash Price
$34,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Fusion Hybrid Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$343
|$933
|$577
|$1,375
|$1,812
|$5,041
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$375
|$549
|$1,080
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,765
|Financing
|$1,848
|$1,486
|$1,100
|$688
|$249
|$5,371
|Depreciation
|$10,697
|$2,362
|$2,236
|$2,624
|$2,484
|$20,404
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,415
|$6,868
|$6,222
|$7,282
|$7,385
|$44,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Fusion Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$822
|$851
|$880
|$911
|$4,258
|Maintenance
|$270
|$735
|$454
|$1,083
|$1,427
|$3,969
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$123
|$295
|$432
|$850
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,226
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,390
|Financing
|$1,455
|$1,170
|$866
|$542
|$196
|$4,229
|Depreciation
|$8,423
|$1,860
|$1,761
|$2,066
|$1,956
|$16,066
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,925
|$5,408
|$4,899
|$5,734
|$5,815
|$34,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$343
|$933
|$577
|$1,375
|$1,812
|$5,041
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$375
|$549
|$1,080
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,765
|Financing
|$1,848
|$1,486
|$1,100
|$688
|$249
|$5,371
|Depreciation
|$10,697
|$2,362
|$2,236
|$2,624
|$2,484
|$20,404
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,415
|$6,868
|$6,222
|$7,282
|$7,385
|$44,172
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
