2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)602.0/574.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Equipment Group 600Ayes
P0M01 - SEL HEVyes
P0M02 - SEL HEV Moonroofyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,520
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,520
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Premium Front & Rear Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat (Fleet)yes
Front & Rear Floor Liners (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,520
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,520
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film by 3M Trunk Lid (Fleet)yes
Paint Protection Film By 3M (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume114.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Agate Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Rich Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,520
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
235/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,520
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
