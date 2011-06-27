  1. Home
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Fusion Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG424242
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/41 mpg43/41 mpg43/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)602.0/574.0 mi.602.0/574.0 mi.602.0/574.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG424242
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm188 hp @ 6000 rpm188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
P0L01 - SE HEVyesnono
Equipment Group 550Ayesnono
P0L02 - SE HEV Moonroofyesnono
P0R01 - Titanium HEVnoyesno
Equipment Group 650Anoyesno
Equipment Group 600Anonoyes
P0M01 - SEL HEVnonoyes
P0M02 - SEL HEV Moonroofnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
9 total speakersyesnono
Sony premium brand speakersnoyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
11 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Premium Front & Rear Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat (Fleet)yesyesyes
Front & Rear Floor Liners (Fleet)yesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
clothyesnono
sport front seatsnoyesno
driver cooled seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
passenger cooled seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Paint Protection Film by 3M Trunk Lid (Fleet)yesnoyes
Paint Protection Film By 3M (Fleet)yesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Length191.8 in.191.8 in.191.8 in.
Curb weight3668 lbs.3668 lbs.3668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
EPA interior volume114.8 cu.ft.114.8 cu.ft.114.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.72.9 in.72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Agate Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Rich Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Agate Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Rich Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Agate Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Rich Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Russet, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
All season tiresyesnoyes
17 in. wheelsyesnoyes
225/50R17 tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
235/45R18 tiresnoyesno
Null tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
235/50R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Starting MSRP
$31,520
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

