2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|42
|42
|42
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|43/41 mpg
|43/41 mpg
|43/41 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|602.0/574.0 mi.
|602.0/574.0 mi.
|602.0/574.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|42
|42
|42
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Torque
|129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|P0L01 - SE HEV
|yes
|no
|no
|Equipment Group 550A
|yes
|no
|no
|P0L02 - SE HEV Moonroof
|yes
|no
|no
|P0R01 - Titanium HEV
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 650A
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 600A
|no
|no
|yes
|P0M01 - SEL HEV
|no
|no
|yes
|P0M02 - SEL HEV Moonroof
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|Sony premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|12 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|11 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Premium Front & Rear Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front & Rear Floor Liners (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|44.3 in.
|44.3 in.
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|driver cooled seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Paint Protection Film by 3M Trunk Lid (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|yes
|Paint Protection Film By 3M (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Length
|191.8 in.
|191.8 in.
|191.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3668 lbs.
|3668 lbs.
|3668 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|12.0 cu.ft.
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.8 cu.ft.
|114.8 cu.ft.
|114.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|72.9 in.
|72.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|225/50R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|235/45R18 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Null tires
|no
|yes
|no
|18 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|235/50R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,555
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
