2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Currently there are no incentives or rebates being offered by Ford in your area.
All 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal