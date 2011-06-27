Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fantastic achievement Ksprague , 05/21/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We bought a 2018 fusion hybrid with 26k miles from Carvana. The car had been with one of the big rental companies according to car fax. I bought this site I seen and couldn’t be happier. I’ve owned Audi A4’s, Ford SHO, and jaguars and the fusion hybrid puts them all to shame. It’s a spectacular car ... I don’t know why more people aren’t raving about it. It has power to spare, is silent at 80 MPH, the electric and gas motors interact seamlessly, it gets 40 MpG without blinking, the interior is gorgeous and meticulous. If I had spent $80K on this I’d be happy but I got it for $16k. It’s a wonderful car - couldn’t be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Was SE now Platinum! Derrick Johnson , 08/29/2018 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful I owned a 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE model and really enjoyed the ride and the great gas mileage (48MPG). It was nice and ran well. I drove 99k miles and only changed the tires once during the third year of ownership and never had to change the brakes. So when I decided to purchase another Fusion I thought about the Plug-in Titanium....however I was able to get a great deal on the Platinum Hybrid. I have only owned it about a month and I LOVE IT! The tech in this car is amazing to me. Self-parking, Stop and Go Cruise Control, Lane Keeping assist, Heated and Cooled seats. You have 8 color choices for the internal lighting. 2 Memory settings for the Driver seat, remote start with the Ford App (also scheduled starting). Auto high-beams...auto windshield wipers...Blind spot detection....Sensors for parking and really good gas mileage. The down side is the gas mileage...only owning the vehicle a short time, I think I got better gas mileage from my previous hybrid...this car could be heavier. The Stop and Go cruise control can be very aggressive and you have to pay attention if they are large gaps in your commute, meaning the car will take a few seconds to recognize the car in front of you is slowing down if you are going 70MPH and there is a sudden shift into slower traffic. The Stop and Go cruise takes a little getting used to because it feels unnatural, that being said I use daily in my commute to work and rarely have to use the brake or gas (My commute is at LEAST 1 hour and 30 minutes one way). I will update this review in a year. Safety Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Jack of All Trades, Master of None Walt , 04/18/2018 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 30 of 37 people found this review helpful The car is beautiful, handles really well, and the tech inside is smart and intuitive. Things you'll notice as negatives immediately: 1) brakes are grabby...surprised no one mentions how potentially dangerous this is. Regenerative brakes to recharge the battery grab pretty hard when depressed beyond lightest touch. This has caused me stop short a few times and my passengers to startle at how sudden the stop has been. Takes some getting used to. 2) fuel economy as reported is as reported, but the smallish gas tank has you filling up at about the same rate as with other cars, albeit you're spending less at each fill up (less space for gas). Not sure the hybrid gas mileage benefit is really a big positive here, and that's why I went hybrid . Some regular cars can get about 38 mpg highway, this car gets 44 mpg highway...is this enough to make you want to go hybrid? Which brings me to 3) acceleration is soft...merging into traffic or accelerating to pass aren’s crisp as the engine can labor to gain speed. This is a big deal to me and I should've test driven it more thoroughly. That's on me. Overall, a good car, with great tech and sharp looks. I went Ford because I've always wanted a Ford, and went hybrid to save $ on my daily super-commute (120 miles/day). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Platinum Package art reardon , 02/02/2018 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I chose the 2018 Fusion because of my experience with my 2011Fusion. The ride is very quiet and the performance is responsive. The interior is very comfortable and the instrument panel clear and easy to access. I give the 2018 Fusion five stars. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse