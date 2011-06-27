Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fusion Hybrid Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,728*
Total Cash Price
$22,313
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,132*
Total Cash Price
$17,569
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,728*
Total Cash Price
$22,313
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,945*
Total Cash Price
$19,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$5,354
|Maintenance
|$919
|$479
|$2,408
|$817
|$1,598
|$6,220
|Repairs
|$151
|$358
|$525
|$612
|$712
|$2,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,200
|$965
|$714
|$447
|$161
|$3,487
|Depreciation
|$4,545
|$2,151
|$1,894
|$1,678
|$1,506
|$11,774
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,006
|$6,035
|$7,681
|$5,758
|$6,247
|$35,728
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Fusion Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$894
|$4,216
|Maintenance
|$724
|$377
|$1,896
|$643
|$1,258
|$4,898
|Repairs
|$119
|$282
|$413
|$482
|$561
|$1,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,125
|Financing
|$945
|$760
|$562
|$352
|$127
|$2,746
|Depreciation
|$3,579
|$1,694
|$1,491
|$1,321
|$1,186
|$9,271
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,879
|$4,752
|$6,048
|$4,534
|$4,919
|$28,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Fusion Hybrid Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$5,354
|Maintenance
|$919
|$479
|$2,408
|$817
|$1,598
|$6,220
|Repairs
|$151
|$358
|$525
|$612
|$712
|$2,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,200
|$965
|$714
|$447
|$161
|$3,487
|Depreciation
|$4,545
|$2,151
|$1,894
|$1,678
|$1,506
|$11,774
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,006
|$6,035
|$7,681
|$5,758
|$6,247
|$35,728
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$4,638
|Maintenance
|$796
|$415
|$2,086
|$707
|$1,384
|$5,388
|Repairs
|$131
|$310
|$454
|$530
|$617
|$2,043
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,057
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,238
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$618
|$387
|$140
|$3,021
|Depreciation
|$3,937
|$1,863
|$1,640
|$1,453
|$1,305
|$10,198
|Fuel
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,667
|$5,227
|$6,653
|$4,987
|$5,411
|$30,945
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Fusion Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
