Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Fusion Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG424242
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/41 mpg43/41 mpg43/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)602.0/574.0 mi.602.0/574.0 mi.602.0/574.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG424242
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm188 hp @ 6000 rpm188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
LED headlampnoyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnonoyes
emergency braking preparationnonoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
SE Technology Packageyesnono
Equipment Group 600Ayesnono
Driver Assist Packageyesyesno
Equipment Group 602Ayesnono
Equipment Group 601Ayesnono
SE Cold Weather Packageyesnono
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryesyesno
Equipment Group 700Anoyesno
Equipment Group 750Anonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
9 total speakersyesnono
Sony premium brand speakersnoyesyes
memory card slotnoyesyes
video monitornoyesyes
12 total speakersnoyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesyes
driver assisted parking assistnonoyes
adaptive cruise controlnonoyes
Cargo floor matsnonoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Premium Floor Matsyesyesno
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cooled Front Seatsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
clothyesnono
sport front seatsnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
premium leathernonoyes
driver cooled seatnonoyes
passenger cooled seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
18" Painted Luxury Wheelsyesnono
Paint Protection Film By 3Myesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Length191.8 in.191.8 in.191.8 in.
Curb weight3668 lbs.3668 lbs.3668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
EPA interior volume114.8 cu.ft.114.8 cu.ft.114.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.72.9 in.72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Gold
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Lightning Blue
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Gold
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Lightning Blue
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Gold
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Ebony, vinyl/cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, premium leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
All season tiresyesnono
17 in. wheelsyesnono
P225/50R V tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
235/45R18 tiresnoyesyes
Null tiresnoyesyes
18 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$31,010
Starting MSRP
$37,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles