Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fusion Hybrid Sedan
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,844*
Total Cash Price
$20,823
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,844*
Total Cash Price
$20,823
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,011*
Total Cash Price
$16,396
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,912*
Total Cash Price
$18,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$472
|$2,372
|$801
|$1,472
|$1,501
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$598
|$697
|$814
|$2,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,143
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,120
|$900
|$667
|$417
|$151
|$3,255
|Depreciation
|$4,691
|$2,247
|$1,977
|$1,753
|$1,572
|$12,240
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,738
|$8,103
|$6,175
|$6,532
|$6,297
|$36,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$472
|$2,372
|$801
|$1,472
|$1,501
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$598
|$697
|$814
|$2,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,143
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,120
|$900
|$667
|$417
|$151
|$3,255
|Depreciation
|$4,691
|$2,247
|$1,977
|$1,753
|$1,572
|$12,240
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,738
|$8,103
|$6,175
|$6,532
|$6,297
|$36,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Fusion Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$372
|$1,868
|$631
|$1,159
|$1,182
|$5,212
|Repairs
|$277
|$403
|$471
|$549
|$641
|$2,341
|Taxes & Fees
|$900
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,064
|Financing
|$882
|$709
|$525
|$328
|$119
|$2,563
|Depreciation
|$3,694
|$1,769
|$1,557
|$1,380
|$1,238
|$9,638
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,668
|$6,380
|$4,862
|$5,143
|$4,958
|$29,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Fusion Hybrid Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$945
|$974
|$4,591
|Maintenance
|$409
|$2,055
|$694
|$1,275
|$1,300
|$5,733
|Repairs
|$305
|$443
|$518
|$604
|$705
|$2,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,170
|Financing
|$970
|$780
|$578
|$361
|$131
|$2,819
|Depreciation
|$4,063
|$1,946
|$1,713
|$1,518
|$1,362
|$10,602
|Fuel
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,435
|$7,018
|$5,348
|$5,657
|$5,454
|$31,912
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Fusion Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
