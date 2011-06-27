  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Fusion Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,480
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)594.0/553.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,480
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,480
SE Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
SE Technology Package Discountyes
Equipment Group 502Ayes
Terracotta Packageyes
SE Luxury Driver Assist Packageyes
SE Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,480
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,480
digital keypad power door locksyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Premium Floor Matsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Intelligent Access w/Push Button Startyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,480
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Paint Protection Film By 3Myes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dune, leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Dune, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,480
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,480
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
