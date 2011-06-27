Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Hybrid Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,892*
Total Cash Price
$18,635
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,892*
Total Cash Price
$18,635
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,049*
Total Cash Price
$14,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$5,354
|Maintenance
|$2,280
|$786
|$1,443
|$364
|$2,638
|$7,511
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$681
|$796
|$928
|$3,494
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,030
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,238
|Financing
|$1,002
|$806
|$596
|$373
|$136
|$2,913
|Depreciation
|$4,594
|$1,989
|$1,750
|$1,552
|$1,393
|$11,278
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,379
|$6,247
|$6,610
|$5,291
|$7,365
|$36,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Fusion Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$894
|$4,216
|Maintenance
|$1,795
|$619
|$1,136
|$287
|$2,077
|$5,914
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$536
|$627
|$731
|$2,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$811
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$975
|Financing
|$789
|$635
|$469
|$294
|$107
|$2,294
|Depreciation
|$3,617
|$1,566
|$1,378
|$1,222
|$1,097
|$8,880
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,960
|$4,919
|$5,205
|$4,166
|$5,799
|$29,049
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Fusion Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
