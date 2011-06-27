Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Hybrid Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,402*
Total Cash Price
$15,493
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,402*
Total Cash Price
$15,493
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,088*
Total Cash Price
$12,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$5,339
|Maintenance
|$1,379
|$348
|$2,224
|$588
|$2,396
|$6,935
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,074
|Financing
|$833
|$671
|$495
|$311
|$112
|$2,422
|Depreciation
|$4,162
|$1,603
|$1,410
|$1,250
|$1,121
|$9,545
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,782
|$5,364
|$7,045
|$5,257
|$6,955
|$34,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Fusion Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$1,086
|$274
|$1,751
|$463
|$1,887
|$5,461
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$682
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$846
|Financing
|$656
|$528
|$390
|$245
|$88
|$1,907
|Depreciation
|$3,277
|$1,262
|$1,110
|$984
|$883
|$7,516
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,702
|$4,224
|$5,547
|$4,139
|$5,476
|$27,088
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
