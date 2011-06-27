Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Energi Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,625*
Total Cash Price
$21,334
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,894*
Total Cash Price
$27,094
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,894*
Total Cash Price
$27,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Fusion Energi Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$972
|$4,587
|Maintenance
|$724
|$377
|$1,953
|$643
|$1,246
|$4,943
|Repairs
|$119
|$282
|$413
|$482
|$561
|$1,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,157
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,147
|$923
|$683
|$427
|$155
|$3,335
|Depreciation
|$4,096
|$2,107
|$1,854
|$1,643
|$1,475
|$11,175
|Fuel
|$642
|$661
|$681
|$701
|$722
|$3,407
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,749
|$5,281
|$6,542
|$4,881
|$5,172
|$30,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Fusion Energi Sedan SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$919
|$479
|$2,480
|$817
|$1,582
|$6,278
|Repairs
|$151
|$358
|$525
|$612
|$712
|$2,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,469
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,172
|$867
|$542
|$197
|$4,235
|Depreciation
|$5,202
|$2,676
|$2,355
|$2,087
|$1,873
|$14,192
|Fuel
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$4,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,111
|$6,707
|$8,308
|$6,199
|$6,568
|$38,894
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Fusion Energi Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$919
|$479
|$2,480
|$817
|$1,582
|$6,278
|Repairs
|$151
|$358
|$525
|$612
|$712
|$2,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,469
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,172
|$867
|$542
|$197
|$4,235
|Depreciation
|$5,202
|$2,676
|$2,355
|$2,087
|$1,873
|$14,192
|Fuel
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$4,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,111
|$6,707
|$8,308
|$6,199
|$6,568
|$38,894
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Fusion Energi
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Fusion Energi in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019