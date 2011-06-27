Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Energi Sedan
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,176*
Total Cash Price
$17,279
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,054*
Total Cash Price
$21,944
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,054*
Total Cash Price
$21,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Fusion Energi Sedan SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$4,428
|Maintenance
|$372
|$1,925
|$631
|$1,148
|$1,193
|$5,269
|Repairs
|$277
|$403
|$471
|$549
|$641
|$2,341
|Taxes & Fees
|$946
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,110
|Financing
|$929
|$748
|$553
|$346
|$125
|$2,701
|Depreciation
|$3,678
|$1,858
|$1,635
|$1,449
|$1,300
|$9,920
|Fuel
|$642
|$661
|$681
|$701
|$722
|$3,407
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,678
|$6,495
|$4,897
|$5,145
|$4,961
|$29,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Fusion Energi Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$1,193
|$5,624
|Maintenance
|$472
|$2,445
|$801
|$1,458
|$1,515
|$6,692
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$598
|$697
|$814
|$2,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,201
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,180
|$950
|$702
|$439
|$159
|$3,430
|Depreciation
|$4,671
|$2,360
|$2,076
|$1,840
|$1,651
|$12,598
|Fuel
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$4,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,751
|$8,249
|$6,219
|$6,534
|$6,300
|$37,054
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Fusion Energi in Virginia is:not available
Legal
