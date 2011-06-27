  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,955
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Angle of departure20.4 degrees
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height60.1 in.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch
  • Titanium Green Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble, cloth
  • Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
