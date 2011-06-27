Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,440
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.2 cu.ft.
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Pebble
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
