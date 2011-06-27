  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Freestyle
  4. Used 2005 Ford Freestyle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Freestyle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,040
See Freestyle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,040
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,040
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,040
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,040
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,040
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.2 cu.ft.
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Charcoal Beige
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Charcoal Beige
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic/Graphite
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Light Gunmetal
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Gunmetal
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Graphite
  • Black Clearcoat/Charcoal Beige
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic/Light Gunmetal
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Light Gunmetal
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
Interior Colors
  • Shale
  • Pebble
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,040
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,040
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,040
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Freestyle Inventory

Related Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles