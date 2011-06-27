Used 2007 Ford Freestar Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$29,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Torque263 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$29,575
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,575
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,575
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$29,575
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.7 in.
$29,575
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity135.7 cu.ft.
Length201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Height70.6 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$29,575
Exterior Colors
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pewter Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble, leather
  • Flint, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,575
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
