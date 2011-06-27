  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Freestar SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque263 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity135.7 cu.ft.
Length201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Height70.6 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pewter Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Flint, cloth
  • Pebble, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles