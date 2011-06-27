  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Freestar SEL Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque263 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room61 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Front track64.3 in.
Length201 in.
Height70.6 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble
  • Flint
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
