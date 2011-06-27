Used 2004 Ford Freestar Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Torque263 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,090
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,090
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,090
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,090
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room61 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity134.3 cu.ft.
Length201 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Graphite Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic /Graphite Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Graphite Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Graphite Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green/Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red/Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble
  • Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,090
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
