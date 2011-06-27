  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2018 Ford Focus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford Focus Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,470
See Focus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,470
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/421.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,470
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Titanium Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Sony premium brand speakersyes
355 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,470
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Navigation System w/SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Linkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,470
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,470
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Maximum cargo capacity43.9 cu.ft.
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume113.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Outrageous Green Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,470
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,470
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,470
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Focus Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford Focus Titanium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles