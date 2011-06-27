  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Focus Electric Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,120
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG107
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe118 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe107 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)118/96 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)5.5 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe96 mi.
Combined MPG107
EPA kWh/100 mi31
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range115 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Equipment Group 500Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Charge Cord Bag (VP)yes
Leather Seats w/6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Car Cover (VP)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33.2 cu.ft.
Length172.9 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume104.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Outrageous Green Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
