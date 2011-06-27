  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Focus S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/421.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight2928 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume103.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black Insert w/Warm Steel Surround, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
