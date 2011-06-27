Used 2018 Ford Focus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Focus Hatchback
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,121*
Total Cash Price
$15,455
SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,424*
Total Cash Price
$14,612
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,892*
Total Cash Price
$19,811
Focus Electric
Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$35,931*
Total Cash Price
$17,844
Focus Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,931*
Total Cash Price
$17,844
SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,292*
Total Cash Price
$14,050
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,589*
Total Cash Price
$20,654
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,458*
Total Cash Price
$20,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$954
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$931
|$491
|$1,986
|$1,016
|$2,107
|$6,530
|Repairs
|$146
|$348
|$509
|$595
|$694
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$856
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,036
|Financing
|$832
|$668
|$495
|$310
|$111
|$2,416
|Depreciation
|$3,764
|$1,526
|$1,342
|$1,190
|$1,068
|$8,890
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,404
|$5,008
|$6,367
|$5,206
|$6,136
|$31,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Hatchback SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$880
|$464
|$1,877
|$961
|$1,992
|$6,173
|Repairs
|$138
|$329
|$482
|$563
|$656
|$2,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$809
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$980
|Financing
|$786
|$631
|$468
|$293
|$105
|$2,284
|Depreciation
|$3,559
|$1,442
|$1,269
|$1,125
|$1,010
|$8,405
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,946
|$4,735
|$6,020
|$4,922
|$5,801
|$29,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,764
|Maintenance
|$1,193
|$629
|$2,545
|$1,303
|$2,700
|$8,370
|Repairs
|$188
|$446
|$653
|$763
|$890
|$2,938
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,328
|Financing
|$1,066
|$856
|$635
|$398
|$142
|$3,096
|Depreciation
|$4,825
|$1,956
|$1,720
|$1,526
|$1,369
|$11,396
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,772
|$6,420
|$8,161
|$6,674
|$7,865
|$39,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Electric Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$1,074
|$566
|$2,292
|$1,173
|$2,432
|$7,539
|Repairs
|$169
|$401
|$588
|$687
|$801
|$2,647
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,196
|Financing
|$960
|$771
|$572
|$358
|$128
|$2,789
|Depreciation
|$4,346
|$1,761
|$1,549
|$1,374
|$1,233
|$10,264
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,703
|$5,782
|$7,351
|$6,011
|$7,084
|$35,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$1,074
|$566
|$2,292
|$1,173
|$2,432
|$7,539
|Repairs
|$169
|$401
|$588
|$687
|$801
|$2,647
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,196
|Financing
|$960
|$771
|$572
|$358
|$128
|$2,789
|Depreciation
|$4,346
|$1,761
|$1,549
|$1,374
|$1,233
|$10,264
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,703
|$5,782
|$7,351
|$6,011
|$7,084
|$35,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$4,088
|Maintenance
|$846
|$446
|$1,805
|$924
|$1,915
|$5,936
|Repairs
|$133
|$316
|$463
|$541
|$631
|$2,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$778
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$942
|Financing
|$756
|$607
|$450
|$282
|$101
|$2,196
|Depreciation
|$3,422
|$1,387
|$1,220
|$1,082
|$971
|$8,082
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,640
|$4,553
|$5,788
|$4,733
|$5,578
|$28,292
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$1,244
|$656
|$2,653
|$1,358
|$2,815
|$8,726
|Repairs
|$196
|$465
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,111
|$892
|$662
|$415
|$148
|$3,228
|Depreciation
|$5,030
|$2,039
|$1,793
|$1,591
|$1,427
|$11,881
|Fuel
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,546
|$7,297
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,231
|$6,693
|$8,508
|$6,958
|$8,200
|$41,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Focus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$638
|$2,581
|$1,321
|$2,738
|$8,488
|Repairs
|$190
|$452
|$662
|$774
|$902
|$2,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,113
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,081
|$868
|$644
|$403
|$144
|$3,140
|Depreciation
|$4,893
|$1,983
|$1,745
|$1,547
|$1,389
|$11,557
|Fuel
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$7,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,925
|$6,511
|$8,277
|$6,768
|$7,977
|$40,458
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Focus
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Focus in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Ford Focus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019