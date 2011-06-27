Used 2017 Ford Focus SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Torque123 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,175
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Interior Protection Package (VP)yes
Cold Weather Packageyes
SE EcoBoost Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,175
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,175
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,175
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Black Painted Pockets (VP)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight2974 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume103.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black Insert w/Warm Steel Surround, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,175
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,175
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,175
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
