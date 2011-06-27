Used 2014 Ford Focus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Focus Hatchback
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,002*
Total Cash Price
$10,575
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,585*
Total Cash Price
$9,160
Focus Electric
Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$36,640*
Total Cash Price
$11,741
Focus Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,002*
Total Cash Price
$10,575
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,986*
Total Cash Price
$8,327
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,025*
Total Cash Price
$8,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Focus Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$2,192
|$465
|$2,322
|$690
|$2,027
|$7,695
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$611
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$819
|Financing
|$569
|$457
|$339
|$211
|$77
|$1,654
|Depreciation
|$3,250
|$1,031
|$908
|$805
|$721
|$6,716
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,482
|$5,024
|$6,824
|$5,163
|$6,510
|$33,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Focus Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$1,899
|$403
|$2,011
|$597
|$1,756
|$6,665
|Repairs
|$497
|$575
|$673
|$785
|$917
|$3,449
|Taxes & Fees
|$529
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$710
|Financing
|$493
|$396
|$294
|$183
|$67
|$1,432
|Depreciation
|$2,815
|$893
|$787
|$697
|$625
|$5,817
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,213
|$4,352
|$5,910
|$4,472
|$5,639
|$28,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Focus Electric Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,540
|Maintenance
|$2,434
|$516
|$2,577
|$766
|$2,250
|$8,543
|Repairs
|$637
|$737
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$909
|Financing
|$632
|$508
|$376
|$234
|$86
|$1,836
|Depreciation
|$3,608
|$1,145
|$1,008
|$894
|$801
|$7,456
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,527
|$5,578
|$7,576
|$5,732
|$7,228
|$36,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Focus Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$2,192
|$465
|$2,322
|$690
|$2,027
|$7,695
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$611
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$819
|Financing
|$569
|$457
|$339
|$211
|$77
|$1,654
|Depreciation
|$3,250
|$1,031
|$908
|$805
|$721
|$6,716
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,482
|$5,024
|$6,824
|$5,163
|$6,510
|$33,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Focus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,929
|Maintenance
|$1,726
|$366
|$1,828
|$543
|$1,596
|$6,059
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$481
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$645
|Financing
|$448
|$360
|$267
|$166
|$61
|$1,302
|Depreciation
|$2,559
|$812
|$715
|$634
|$568
|$5,288
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,466
|$3,956
|$5,373
|$4,065
|$5,126
|$25,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Focus Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$1,795
|$381
|$1,901
|$565
|$1,660
|$6,301
|Repairs
|$470
|$544
|$636
|$743
|$867
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$671
|Financing
|$466
|$374
|$278
|$173
|$63
|$1,354
|Depreciation
|$2,661
|$844
|$744
|$659
|$591
|$5,500
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,765
|$4,114
|$5,588
|$4,228
|$5,331
|$27,025
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Focus in Virginia is:not available
