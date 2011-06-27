  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Focus Electric Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG105
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe110 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe105 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)110/99 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.
Combined MPG105
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Body Side Graphics Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Charge Cord Bagyes
Leather Seats w/6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Car Coveryes
Charge Port Door Graphicyes
Measurements
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.8 cu.ft.
Length172.9 in.
Curb weight3624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Ice Storm Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Candy Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tricoat
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
