Used 2009 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

I've had my Focus for over a year now.. jasebduke3435 , 07/30/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I'm like everyone who owns a Ford Focus and can't complain about them. I have a 2009 Ford Focus SEL. I love everything about it. Especally love the Sirius Satellite Radio. I can't go anywhere without listening to it. My mom and dad helped me buy it. It was a birthday gift. My dad was dead set against it. He kept bugging and nagging about how about a Hyundai, Chevy, Toyota, ANYTHING BUT A FORD was his very words. Finally made him come out of his stubborn shell. We went to the dealership where it was, we took a test drive, and he never complained about it ever. How can anyone complain if you can put a full tank of gas and your good for the next 300-400 miles.

267,000 mile update review eddie , 06/22/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful Well, coming up in may 2019 my car will be 10 years old, just rolled 275,000 miles and still a perfect car. Factory clutch still pulling strong, just put the first set of brakes on it ever. I literally have no complaints with this car. Its a true testament of take care of a car, don't drive it into the ground and it will in return last. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Coco the focus Tyler , 12/26/2015 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is a great car for a first time driver or small family. I'm 20 years old and I needed to upgrade really bad. I was driving a 1993 cavalier. I didn't have a lot of money to spend and I wanted t dependable car. So after looking and looking, I found a 2009 1 owner focus with 46k miles. This was just 9 months ago. I've already drove 16k miles! This is a great car. I do have the base model but that helped with the price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First Car Chase M , 12/27/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Overall this is a great car! My ford focus is currently at 171,000 miles and is still going strong. The only things we've had to replace so far is the tires, battery, spark plugs, etc. Comfort is great in the front seats, however if you have multiple people in your family or have a carpool, you should know the back seat is VERY tight.. still comfortable just not designed for anyone tall.. The other complaint would be the fact that they offered lighter colors in the focus. I believe most all cars should either have black interior or VERY dark gray.. We got an awesome deal on the car because of how stained and gross the inside is.. floorboard carpet and cloth seating looks terrible.. even after I've used several stain removers.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value