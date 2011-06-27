Used 2009 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
I've had my Focus for over a year now..
I'm like everyone who owns a Ford Focus and can't complain about them. I have a 2009 Ford Focus SEL. I love everything about it. Especally love the Sirius Satellite Radio. I can't go anywhere without listening to it. My mom and dad helped me buy it. It was a birthday gift. My dad was dead set against it. He kept bugging and nagging about how about a Hyundai, Chevy, Toyota, ANYTHING BUT A FORD was his very words. Finally made him come out of his stubborn shell. We went to the dealership where it was, we took a test drive, and he never complained about it ever. How can anyone complain if you can put a full tank of gas and your good for the next 300-400 miles.
267,000 mile update review
Well, coming up in may 2019 my car will be 10 years old, just rolled 275,000 miles and still a perfect car. Factory clutch still pulling strong, just put the first set of brakes on it ever. I literally have no complaints with this car. Its a true testament of take care of a car, don't drive it into the ground and it will in return last.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Coco the focus
This is a great car for a first time driver or small family. I'm 20 years old and I needed to upgrade really bad. I was driving a 1993 cavalier. I didn't have a lot of money to spend and I wanted t dependable car. So after looking and looking, I found a 2009 1 owner focus with 46k miles. This was just 9 months ago. I've already drove 16k miles! This is a great car. I do have the base model but that helped with the price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Car
Overall this is a great car! My ford focus is currently at 171,000 miles and is still going strong. The only things we've had to replace so far is the tires, battery, spark plugs, etc. Comfort is great in the front seats, however if you have multiple people in your family or have a carpool, you should know the back seat is VERY tight.. still comfortable just not designed for anyone tall.. The other complaint would be the fact that they offered lighter colors in the focus. I believe most all cars should either have black interior or VERY dark gray.. We got an awesome deal on the car because of how stained and gross the inside is.. floorboard carpet and cloth seating looks terrible.. even after I've used several stain removers..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2009 Ford focus
Bought this car with 47,000 miles in it in 2012. Needed it for gas mileage because I commute 50 miles one way. It's been a great car. Have 150,000 now. Still gets great gas mileage. I average 34 mpg around town and 38 on the road. I've taken it all over the United states and keep up maintenance. The most I've done is replace gasket seals.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2009 Ford Focus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner