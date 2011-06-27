Used 2009 Ford Focus Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great car for the money
This is my 3rd focus and they have all been great cars. on this one I have done a few mods to it (short shifter, lowered 1.5", exhaust, intake) all of which have helped the overall performance and experience of the car. even stock the car handled very well for it's class and has great gas mileage (i maintain a 32mpg average). vast improvements over the previous models and far as comfort, sound level, performance, economy. driver comfort is great. I have done several long drives in this car with no problems. not as comfy for passengers though (not as adjustable seats). I have a kid and there is enough room for a stroller and goodies and decent back seat room for him. overall a great car.
2009 Focus SES Coupe: First 1,000 miles
The automotive press really don't get the appeal of the Focus SES Coupe. They short change it on style and rate its performance lackluster. The truth is, this car is the complete package. Combine its blend of unique styling, confident handling, quiet/comfortable ride, stellar SYNC system with incredible fuel economy and give-away price incentives and you've discovered what makes the Focus special. Okay. It's not a performance car, but it doesn't feel like an economy car either. It's not spirited, but certainly agile. Import shoppers looking to balance fun, comfort and value really should take an SES 5-speed out for a test drive before shelling out cash for a Civic/Mazda 3/Corolla
Pleasantly Surprised
Just purchased this weekend as a commuter car (130 miles/day round trip). I really like what Ford did with the re-design. The old version was pretty ugly, but this one looks good for an econobox. After only 250 miles, getting almost 40 on the highway and 33 overall in a fair mix. I'm 6'3" and the two door allows easy entry and exit - plenty of legroom. Performance is about what you would expect from a N/A 4-banger - not spectacular, but sufficient. Sirius is cool. First Ford I've ever owned, so we'll see how it goes. Impressed by the fact they didn't need a bailout and they actually had inventory to choose from. So far, so good.
22,500 miles and still amazed
Why buy a Focus? Check out these numbers: MSRP $19.8K. Price paid $16.5K. Total maintenance cost after 22.5K miles just $140 (3 oil changes/tire rotation, sync upgrade, removed a nail from one tire). Respectable lifetime actual mileage 30.6 MPG mixed driving (computer says 31.7 MPG). Excel. fit & finish, still looks showroom new. Comfortable seats. Very good handling with 17 in Kumo tires on dry roads, but they aren't good in rain/snow. Feels substantial, not tinny. Outstanding sound insulation for wind and engine noise, but average road noise. Looks are distinctive, but appears a little tall for the width of its track. A great commuter that I really enjoy driving. Definitely consider it.
47,000 Mile Report 2009 Focus SES Coupe
Extremely well built car. Bought new in Feb '09. Still looks and drives showrooom new without a squeak or rattle. ONLY maintenance to date: Oil & filter changes, tire rotations every 6K miles; replaced air filter. I ran two bottles of Gumout fuel system cleaner through the tank at 40K. At 47K miles, replaced OEM Kumho 215 45 17 tires with Continental Extreme DWS. Absolutely nothing else. Lifetime average actual fuel consumption in mixed driving is very good 30.6 MPG. Exterior look is distinctive. It is comfortable, relatively quiet and fun to drive with 5-speed manual. Very little wind noise, average road noise. Ideal commuter. Custom Curt hitch works great on this car for hauling bikes.
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2009 Ford Focus Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner