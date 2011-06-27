Used 2009 Ford Focus Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car for the money Kipp8302 , 11/10/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd focus and they have all been great cars. on this one I have done a few mods to it (short shifter, lowered 1.5", exhaust, intake) all of which have helped the overall performance and experience of the car. even stock the car handled very well for it's class and has great gas mileage (i maintain a 32mpg average). vast improvements over the previous models and far as comfort, sound level, performance, economy. driver comfort is great. I have done several long drives in this car with no problems. not as comfy for passengers though (not as adjustable seats). I have a kid and there is enough room for a stroller and goodies and decent back seat room for him. overall a great car. Report Abuse

2009 Focus SES Coupe: First 1,000 miles Bo , 03/11/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The automotive press really don't get the appeal of the Focus SES Coupe. They short change it on style and rate its performance lackluster. The truth is, this car is the complete package. Combine its blend of unique styling, confident handling, quiet/comfortable ride, stellar SYNC system with incredible fuel economy and give-away price incentives and you've discovered what makes the Focus special. Okay. It's not a performance car, but it doesn't feel like an economy car either. It's not spirited, but certainly agile. Import shoppers looking to balance fun, comfort and value really should take an SES 5-speed out for a test drive before shelling out cash for a Civic/Mazda 3/Corolla

Pleasantly Surprised Madison , 08/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just purchased this weekend as a commuter car (130 miles/day round trip). I really like what Ford did with the re-design. The old version was pretty ugly, but this one looks good for an econobox. After only 250 miles, getting almost 40 on the highway and 33 overall in a fair mix. I'm 6'3" and the two door allows easy entry and exit - plenty of legroom. Performance is about what you would expect from a N/A 4-banger - not spectacular, but sufficient. Sirius is cool. First Ford I've ever owned, so we'll see how it goes. Impressed by the fact they didn't need a bailout and they actually had inventory to choose from. So far, so good.

22,500 miles and still amazed Bo , 05/15/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Why buy a Focus? Check out these numbers: MSRP $19.8K. Price paid $16.5K. Total maintenance cost after 22.5K miles just $140 (3 oil changes/tire rotation, sync upgrade, removed a nail from one tire). Respectable lifetime actual mileage 30.6 MPG mixed driving (computer says 31.7 MPG). Excel. fit & finish, still looks showroom new. Comfortable seats. Very good handling with 17 in Kumo tires on dry roads, but they aren't good in rain/snow. Feels substantial, not tinny. Outstanding sound insulation for wind and engine noise, but average road noise. Looks are distinctive, but appears a little tall for the width of its track. A great commuter that I really enjoy driving. Definitely consider it.