Used 2008 Ford Focus S Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,395
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,395
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Front track58.6 in.
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight2588 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Kiwi Green Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,395
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P195/60R15 87T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
