Used 2008 Ford Focus Coupe Consumer Reviews

Good Car Chad Hutchinson , 09/06/2015 SES 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful I've had my car for 7 years bought new, longest lasting car I've owned. Being a home owner I have the same demands for maintenance, so I bought a 5x8 enclosed trailer put a hitch on the focus. I've pulled 50 sheets of drywall, lumber, ATV up north hunting, Ice fishing, car handles it just fine. Without the trailer I've drive through 4 inches of fresh snow fall, on federal land. My brother owned one, a guy who was blinded by the evening sun pulled out in front him, he hit him at 60, and walked away! The only reason I'm writing this review is because I'm looking at buying a newer model, but still keeping the 08' and putting snow tires on it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

very happy with my car , so far oneoleqt , 07/28/2014 19 of 21 people found this review helpful bought my 2008 ford focus used , replaced a 200 ZX3 that was written off by insurance company . while its not a sports car it does very well in both city and highway driving . over all the car is very comfortable and quiet . the sync system is relatively easy to use but does have some weird things about it , when i use iPod connection and drive to destination and turn off car , upon restarting the sync does not recognize iPod and have to scroll through menu to get it back . sometimes refuses to reconnect . i wish there was a trunk release button in the cabin other than using just the key and the remote fob . but other than that very pleased with it . Report Abuse

Great little commuter car J V , 12/13/2017 SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Reliable, functional, body styling not bad. Some plastic pieces have become brittle / broken over the years, but car seems like it will run forever w/out expensive upkeep. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Thrilled with my choice of vehicle PartII itzmynz2 , 07/09/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I wrote a review 20AUG2008, I am writing part two today. I am still very thrilled with the decision I made to purchase my brand new 2008 Ford Focus S. I do wish at the time I was not in desperate need to get out of my Land Rover, because I would have placed more time and attention into the details of an S versus the other upgraded models. I have not had any major deficiencies. I have only had to change tires and purchase new battery. I am at approx. 56k miles now and my Focus has never failed me. I have been itching to purchase another SUV; however, I read reviews and see how much it cost to fuel it I immediately get settled back into my Focus. Report Abuse