Used 2007 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Outstanding
I am writing this review after five years and 120,000 miles of nearly problem-free ownership. This car is simple, inexpensive, reliable, and fuel-efficient transportation. Been in the shop twice, only for suspension-related problems. I blame Illinois' pockmarked roads. Comfort is adequate for four people. Trunk is cavernous. MPG is outstanding! Post-2008 EPA ratings are 24/33, and I've only had two tanks below 30 mpg (both 29.7). 40 mpg isn't uncommon in the summer. Reliability is excellent, should have no problem with ANOTHER 120,000 miles.
Reliable and sensible
The 2007 Ford Focus zx4 s pzev is a great buy. I had been driving around rental cars for 3 months prior to purchasing this car and i'd take it over any of those brand new rentals. Clutch feels awesome on this vehicle. Plus its manual everything!locks, windows, everything and none of those stupid touch buttons. Anything automatic on a car brakes eventually. I commute 2 hours a day and last leg of commute is up a mountain, it runs up it like nothing. brand new chevy cruze and sonic don't run up the mountain like the focus. Also tall head space, a 6 foot man wont smack his head on the ceiling coming in and out unlike Japanese imports. Only Con is the seats, not comfortable at all
Fun to drive & great safety features
I bought the SES because of the standard fun stuff, plus the availability of ABS and side curtain airbags. The Pirelli tires on 16 inch rims are an added bonus.
Reliable & Great Value
After owning this car for 5 years & 100,000kms later our family has had not one mechnical issue with this car. Reliability is the most important factor we consider when purchasing a vehicle no one wants to be broken down on the side of the road in these Canadian winters and this car has delivered great reliability. We have done 40+ mpg (imperial Gallons) on many road trips. The heated leather seats were the best $800 dollars option i ever bought they are so much more comfy than the standard seats, a 1400 kms trip did not leave me stiff or sore all over like most econo cars. Yes we did change those Pirelli's prematurely. this is the only thing people have to complain about?? such easy fix
I'd buy it AGAIN in a HEARTBEAT!
I've owned "Sammy" for 8 years and now he has 207,000. I never dreamed I'd own another Ford after my last one, but after reading over 600 reviews, I'm so glad I bought it. Over the years I've had no problems outside of the normal-- tires, battery, brakes. Repair visits were much cheaper and far more infrequent than my Nissan Altima. Problems right now are mounting, however, as the car ages. The back passenger door hasn't locked for the last few years and now the front door has to be locked manually. Turning the vent/defrost dial is becoming more difficult. The CD player went out a while ago, so I just listen to the radio. There's squeaking in the back passenger side that goes away when it's cold. However, when it's cold, I have to wait a long time for the gas pedal to 'unfreeze' and the reason I'm giving up the car this weekend is that it's cutting out now in traffic in cold weather.
