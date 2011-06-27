  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2006 Ford Focus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Focus
More about the 2006 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,775
See Focus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,775
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,775
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,775
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,775
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,775
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,775
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,775
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,775
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,775
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,775
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2658 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume94.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,775
Exterior Colors
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat
  • Liquid Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Flint Upper/Light Flint Lower, cloth
  • Dark Flint Upper/Light Flint Lower, leather
  • Dark Pebble Upper/Light Pebble Lower, leather
  • Dark Pebble Upper/Light Pebble Lower, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,775
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,775
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Focus Inventory

Related Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles