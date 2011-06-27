  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Focus ZXW SES Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/448 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,420
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,420
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,420
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,420
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,420
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.7 cu.ft.
Length178.4 in.
Curb weight2768 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume131.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Exterior Colors
  • French Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat
  • Liquid Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pebble Upper/Light Pebble Lower
  • Dark Flint Upper/Light Flint Lower
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,420
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,420
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,420
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
