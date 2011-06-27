  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Focus LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Focus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$13,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,425
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,425
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,425
remote trunk releaseyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,425
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.6 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2606 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,425
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,425
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
